Former Canadiens Forward On Fire With New Team

During the summer, former Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings. This was certainly one of the biggest surprises of the summer, as Perry spent 14 years with the Kings' biggest rival, the Anaheim Ducks.

Yet, Perry is now a King, and he is making a big impact with his new club early on.

After missing the beginning of the 2025-26 season due to injury, Perry has been off to an excellent start with the Kings since returning.

Perry is currently on a four-game point streak with the Kings, where he has recorded three goals and two assists over that span. The former Canadiens forward is only seeming to get better as his hot streak continues, too, as he recorded a goal and an assist in the Kings' most recent contest against the San Jose Sharks.

With numbers like these, Perry is certainly providing the Kings with solid offensive production early on this season. The 40-year-old forward will now be looking to stay hot as the Kings' season rolls on from here.

Perry spent the 2020-21 season with the Canadiens, where he recorded nine goals, 12 assists, and 21 points in 49 regular-season games. He also posted four goals and 10 points in 22 playoff games for the Canadiens that year.