Former Canadiens Goalie Is On Fire Right Now

During the summer, former Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen signed a five-year, $9 million contract to stay with the New Jersey Devils instead of testing the free-agent market. This was after Allen posted a .908 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average in 31 games this past season with the Devils.

With Jakob Markstrom suffering an injury early on in the season, the Devils have been relying on Allen in goal. Thankfully for the Devils, Allen has stepped up in a major way for them.

Allen has been performing wonderfully between the pipes for the Devils so far this season, as he has a perfect 5-0-0 record, a 1.93 goals-against average, and a .923 save percentage in six appearances. He has also had a .900 save percentage or better in five out of his six appearances this season, so he is certainly doing his job for New Jersey.

Allen's strong play in goal is a major reason why the Devils currently have an 8-1-0 record and are at the top of the NHL standings. Because of this, it is fair to assume that they are happy that they re-signed him this summer instead of letting him walk.

In 127 games over four seasons with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2023-24, Allen posted a 41-68-15 record, a .899 save percentage, and a 3.30 goals-against average.