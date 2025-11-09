Former Canadiens Goalie On The Move Again

Former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau is on the move again, as the Carolina Hurricanes have claimed him off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Primeau was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Nov. 7, which was not necessarily surprising with Joseph Woll nearing his return following his leave of absence. Now, instead of staying in the Maple Leafs' system, Primeau will instead be heading back to Carolina.

The Hurricanes claiming Primeau off waivers is understandable, as they lost him in this fashion to the Maple Leafs before the start of the 2025-26 season. Thus, it seemed likely that the Hurricanes would bring him back to Carolina.

After being selected by the Canadiens with the 199th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Primeau played in six seasons with the Original Six club from 2019-20 to 2024-25. In 55 games with the Canadiens over that span, he posted a 13-24-7 record, a .884 save percentage, and a 3.69 goals-against average.

Primeau's time with the Canadiens organization ended this summer when he was traded to the Hurricanes.