Former Canadiens Winger On Big Hot Streak

This former Canadiens forward is enjoying a nice hot streak.
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli is having a solid 2025-26 season with the San Jose Sharks. In 44 games with the Pacific Division club, the 33-year-old forward has posted 13 goals, 18 assists, and 31 points. With this, he has certainly been one of the reasons why the Sharks have taken a big step in the right direction this campaign.
Yet, as the season rolls on, Toffoli is only continuing to impress for the Sharks.
Toffoli is in the middle of a nice hot streak with the Sharks, as he has recorded three goals and five points over his last three games alone. This included him scoring two goals and recording an assist in the Sharks' most recent contest against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 10.
Toffoli's second goal against the Stars was also the overtime winner, so there is no question that he is stepping up in a big way for San Jose right now.
Seeing Toffoli playing this well for the Sharks is not surprising in the slightest. The veteran forward certainly made an impact while with the Canadiens and has only continued to do so ever since his tenure in Montreal came to a close.
In 89 games over two seasons with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2021-22, Toffoli recorded 37 goals, 33 assists, and 70 points.