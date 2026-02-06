Insider: Canadiens 'Like' Predators Star Trade Target

The Canadiens being viewed as a possible suitor for O'Reilly is not surprising in the slightest. The 34-year-old would be a great addition to the Canadiens' top six if they acquired him, as he is a very good two-way center who produces well offensively, kills penalties, and is a well-respected leader. With this, he would be a big-time pickup for a Canadiens club on the rise.