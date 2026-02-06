Insider: Canadiens 'Like' Predators Star Trade Target

The Canadiens are believed to be interested in one of the NHL's top trade candidates.
The Montreal Canadiens will be a team to watch once the NHL Olympic trade freeze passes. With the Canadiens currently being second in the Atlantic Division standings, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they look to add to their roster ahead of the trade deadline.
Now, the Canadiens are being connected to one of the NHL's top trade candidates.
During his most recent 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wrote that he believes the Canadiens "like" Nashville Predators star center Ryan O'Reilly.
The Canadiens being viewed as a possible suitor for O'Reilly is not surprising in the slightest. The 34-year-old would be a great addition to the Canadiens' top six if they acquired him, as he is a very good two-way center who produces well offensively, kills penalties, and is a well-respected leader. With this, he would be a big-time pickup for a Canadiens club on the rise.
O'Reilly would also be more than a rental for the Canadiens if acquired, as he has a bargain $4.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. Thus, he would help the Canadiens beyond this season, which adds to his appeal.
In 57 games this season with the Predators, O'Reilly has recorded 20 goals, 36 assists, 56 points, and a plus-8 rating.