Insider: Canadiens Target Unlikely To Accept Trade To Montreal

There is no question that O'Reilly would be a strong addition to the Canadiens' top six if acquired. The 35-year-old forward is in the middle of a very good season with the Predators, as he has 20 goals, 36 assists, 56 points, and a plus-8 rating. He is also a well-known leader, so he would be a good mentor for the club's younger players as well.