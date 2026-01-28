Is Canadiens' Next 50-Goal Scorer On The Way?

Cole Caufield just scored his 30th goal of the season for the Canadiens. Could he end the year with 50?
The Montreal Canadiens picked up a hard-fought 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 28. Cole Caufield played a role in Montreal's win, as he scored to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead in the second period.
This goal was a notable one for Caufield, too, as it was his 30th of the season. It took the 25-year-old winger only 53 games to hit this impressive single-season milestone, which shows just how fantastic he has been playing for the Canadiens this campaign.
Caufield has also only been getting better as the season carries on, too. The 2019 first-round pick has scored in each of his last six games, where he has recorded nine goals over that span.
With the way Caufield is scoring, could the Wisconsin native hit the 50-goal mark before the season is complete? He is currently on pace to score 47 goals if he stays healthy, so the possibility certainly should not be ruled out. This is especially so if the star forward continues to stay hot as the season rolls on.
If Caufield ends up hitting the 50-goal mark this season, he would be the first Canadiens player to do so since Stephane Richer, who scored 51 goals during the 1989-90 season. With this, it would be a big deal if Caufield reaches 50 goals, and it will be fascinating to see if he can do just that.
