Join Canadiens Fans In Annual Fundraiser

Looking for something to do on October 17 before the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres duel? Look no further than the Habs Summit...
Each year, as the new season approaches, Mary McGill and her group of dedicated Montreal Canadiens fans get ready for their yearly pilgrimage to the Bell Centre to catch a game or two, but also to hold a fundraiser for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. The group, which met years ago through the Habs Inside Out message boards, has held its “Habs Summit” (originally organized by Ian Grant Cobb) for years, and last season raised $4,000 for the Foundation.
How do they raise the funds? Through a charity raffle that can be attended by anyone who’s up for a good time with fellow Habs fans and who wants to help raise funds for the charity. Everyone who wants to participate must bring a gift for the raffle table and can then buy raffle tickets to win prizes. Each raffle ticket costs 20$ or you can get three for 40$.
This year, the group has chosen to hold its event on the weekend of October 16. The fun will kick off with a meet-and-greet at the Peel Pub (1196 Peel Street, Montreal, H3B 2T6) on Friday, October 16, at 7:00 PM. Then, on Saturday, October 17, the charity raffle will be held at Maison Publique Macleans (1420 Peel Street, Montreal, H3A 1S8) at 1:00 PM. Expect a festive atmosphere as everyone has a meal and a drink during the raffle, before heading to the Bell Centre for the game against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM.
Each year, The Gazette’s Stu Cowan attends as the master of ceremonies and holds a Q and A in which you’re sure to learn a lot about what goes on behind the scenes, giving you a bit of insight into the life of a beat reporter covering the most storied franchise in hockey. The event is generally attended by a former Hab who comes bearing gifts for the raffle table. Last year, Réjean Houle and Yvon Lambert were in attendance, bringing a team-signed stick for the raffle table and telling a few funny stories for good measure.
If you’re planning on attending the game on October 17, you might as well make a day of it and attend the charity raffle; you won’t regret it. Just make sure to bring a Canadiens-related gift for the raffle table. Over the years, Memorable Authentic has graciously provided players' jerseys, signed jerseys, game-used gloves, signed memorabilia, T-shirts, and autographed pictures. If you don’t know what to bring, you can just stop by Tricolore Sports, the Canadiens' official shop, and buy a gift there.