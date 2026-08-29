Join Canadiens Fans In Annual Fundraiser

Each year, The Gazette’s Stu Cowan attends as the master of ceremonies and holds a Q and A in which you’re sure to learn a lot about what goes on behind the scenes, giving you a bit of insight into the life of a beat reporter covering the most storied franchise in hockey. The event is generally attended by a former Hab who comes bearing gifts for the raffle table. Last year, Réjean Houle and Yvon Lambert were in attendance, bringing a team-signed stick for the raffle table and telling a few funny stories for good measure.