Lane Hutson's Deal With The Canadiens Just Got Even Better

Hutson's contract is such a good deal for the Canadiens.
The NHL saw a major contract get signed on Friday.
The Vancouver Canucks signed young defenseman Zeev Buium to an eight-year, $75.04 million contract ($9.38 million AAV). The Canucks are betting on Buium's upside and will be hoping that the 20-year-old can continue to develop in the right direction after his solid rookie season.
With the way salaries have been going up around the NHL, Buium's deal certainly has the potential to age very nicely for Vancouver. He is a promising young defenseman with very good upside. Yet, at the same time, this contract only continues to show just how good Lane Hutson's contract with the Montreal Canadiens is.
Hutson is entering the first season of his eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension, where he will have a bargain $8.85 million cap hit. The young defenseman signed this deal in Oct. 2025 after he six goals and 66 points in 82 games as a rookie for Montreal in 2024-25. He also, of course, won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.
Buium was solid last season, as he recorded six goals and 26 points in 76 games. However, he was not anywhere near Hutson's level as a rookie and will now be making more than him. That only shows just how great Hutson's deal is.
The Canadiens clearly made the right call extending Hutson when they did. Had they waited until this summer, he could have landed himself a significantly higher payday when looking at the salaries this year's restricted free agents received.