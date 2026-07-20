McCagg Sees Younger Xhekaj As Longshot To Make The Canadiens

Beck and Xhekaj are both 22, entering the final year of their ELC contracts, and whichever way you look at it, being the 13th forward in the NHL wouldn’t be optimal for their development, but it may be all that the Canadiens have to offer for now, at least. That being said, there will be injuries; there always are, or there could even be a trade that comes before training camp and changes things, but at this stage, it doesn’t look very likely.