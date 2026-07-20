McCagg Sees Younger Xhekaj As Longshot To Make The Canadiens

Grant McCagg took a long look at Florian Xhekaj in his latest podcast and he believes the prospect is a longshot to make the Montreal Canadiens this season.
In the latest episode of his Habscast podcast, former professional scout Grant McCagg covered a lot of topics, but one particularly caught my eye: his segment on Florian Xhekaj. Arber’s younger brother is seen by many as a future member of a Montreal Canadiens’ energy line, and there are even those who hope he can make the roster out of training camp. While it would certainly be a good story to see the brothers line up together for the Habs regularly, McCagg considers the forward a long shot to make the team out of camp.
At the 31-minute mark, he starts breaking up Xhekaj’s play with the Laval Rocket in a couple of games in the Calder Cup playoffs against the Toronto Marlies. McCagg’s main concern with the Hamilton, Ontario native’s game is his skating. He considers Xhekaj to be an average skater in the AHL and therefore a below-average skater at the NHL level. According to McCagg, he hasn’t improved his skating at all this season, and the former scout believes that might be down to putting on too much weight and his quest to become bigger and stronger.
At 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds, Xhekaj does have a big body; however, a big body becomes much more efficient when it brings speed and velocity to hits. That’s quite important in the NHL; how often has Martin St-Louis spoken about the importance of a player moving his feet to be efficient on the forecheck?
McCagg does, however, mention that Xhekaj is doing well as a penalty killer and that this might be key to his eventual bid to make the NHL. Because of his lack of pace, he doesn’t believe he’ll be able to play as a center in the big league unless there’s a significant improvement in that department.
McCagg even goes as far as saying that he believes that Owen Beck is more likely to make the Canadiens’ roster this season than Xhekaj. As things stand right now, the Canadiens’ 12 forward spots are pretty much spoken for. Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno left, but that means the Habs no longer have a 13th forward. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook, Oliver Kapanen, Ivan Demidov, Alexandre Texier, Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, Zach Bolduc, Kirby Dach and Jake Evans all have a chair. However, it’s not exactly clear which chair is whose outside the top line, with Demidov being a fixture on the second line.
Beck and Xhekaj are both 22, entering the final year of their ELC contracts, and whichever way you look at it, being the 13th forward in the NHL wouldn’t be optimal for their development, but it may be all that the Canadiens have to offer for now, at least. That being said, there will be injuries; there always are, or there could even be a trade that comes before training camp and changes things, but at this stage, it doesn’t look very likely.