Montreal Canadiens Announce Sam Montembeault Injury Update
Oct 9, 2026 5:30 PM
An update on Sam Montembeault has been provided.
Earlier this week, Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault exited the team's practice following suffering a non-contact injury.
Now, an update has been provided on Montembeault.
While speaking to reporters, including Sportsnet's Eric Engels, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis shared that Montembeault will be out for the next 10 to 14 days due to a lower-body injury.
Although it is never a good thing when a player gets injured, it is promising to hear that Montembeault is not expected to miss much time with his injury. When noting that he was seen limping off the ice, it could have been worse.
With Montembeault set to miss at least the next week and a half, goaltender Jacob Fowler should be sticking on the NHL roster with Jakub Dobes for the time being.
Montembeault has yet to make an appearance this season for the Canadiens. In 25 games last season for the Original Six club, he posted a 10-8-4 record, an .872 save percentage, and a 3.43 goals-against average. This was after he had a 31-24-7 record, a .902 save percentage, a 2.82 goals-against average, and four shutouts in 62 games for Montreal in 2025-26.
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