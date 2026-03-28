Montreal Canadiens Skilled Prospect Is Heating Up

Montreal Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell has been heating up as of late down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Laval Rocket.
Farrell is currently on a four-game point streak with Laval, where he has two goals and four assists over that span. With this, the 5-foot-9 forward is certainly feeling it right now and will be looking to stay hot as the season carries on for Laval.
With his ongoing hot streak, Farrell now has 15 goals, 31 assists, 46 points, and a plus-3 rating in 65 games so far this season with Laval. This is after he had 20 goals, 24 assists, and 44 points in 67 games with Laval during the 2024-25 season.
Farrell has not played in a game for the Canadiens since the 2022-23 season. In his first six career NHL games during that campaign, he had one goal and a minus-2 rating. However, if Farrell continues to stay hot down the stretch, perhaps that could help his chances of getting another opportunity in the NHL next season.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Farrell performs down the stretch for Laval from here.