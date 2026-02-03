Montreal Canadiens Waive Hard-Nosed Forward

Blais is no stranger to the waiver wire this season. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Canadiens placed him on waivers, and he was claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then, the Maple Leafs placed him on waivers in late November, and the Canadiens claimed him back. Now, with this latest news, Blais is once again available for the taking on waivers.
In 13 games with the Canadiens this season after being reclaimed by the Original Six club, Blais has recorded two goals, three assists, five points, 50 hits, and a plus-4 rating. This is after he had one goal, three points, and 28 hits in eight games for the Maple Leafs this campaign.
Teams looking for help in their bottom six could consider claiming Blais off waivers. The 29-year-old forward's gritty style of play could make him a solid addition for a team looking for bite, and it will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another club from here.
If Blais passes through waivers unclaimed, the Canadiens would then be able to assign him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.