Montreal Canadiens
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Nov 23, 2026 5:41 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 5:41 PM
Rest assured, Montreal Canadiens fans: Dylan Larkin was not traded to the Habs kicking and screaming; he wanted to be there, and he said all the right things speaking to the press for the first time since the trade alongside GM Kent Hughes.
Less than 24 hours after the trade was made official, newly acquired Montreal Canadiens forward Dylan Larkin was already on the ice for morning skate with his new teammates, then met with the media alongside GM Kent Hughes. A lot of ground was covered during the half-hour presser, but here’s what stood out for us.
First and foremost, Larkin made it clear that, for him, the Canadiens were always an attractive option, despite reports that the team wasn't on his list of approved destinations. It was actually at Hughes’ request that his interest in the Habs was kept under wraps, as the GM did not want to create a distraction for his team, which is perfectly understandable. In other words, the “We want Larkin!” chants didn’t sway him, since he had already said he would come to Montreal by then, but they clearly left a good impression, and he joked that he hopes the fans will always be chanting that.
As for the narrative that American players don’t want to come to Canada, the Canadiens’ GM brushed it aside, saying hockey players are happy when hockey’s good. He made his best impression of Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams: “If you build it, they will come.” As for Larkin, when asked why it was a good fit for him, he explained:
This team is just an unbelievable group, and a group that’s building towards something special. Being able to work with Marty St-Louis, I have a lot of respect for him as a player, and what he’s doing as a coach and what he’s building is pretty cool, so I’m excited to be a part of this team, and that’s my why.
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As for those concerned about Larkin’s character because he was the Detroit Red Wings captain and asked to be traded, the GM said the Canadiens did their due diligence and found no red flags, adding that he passed the test with flying colors. He also added that Habs associate coach Derek Lalonde had coached Larkin in the past and that he knew him not just socially, but as the captain of his team. Hughes then added: "Not that we’d trust Newsy completely on anything, but you know". While Hughes is always good at press conferences, when he’s really happy about a move, it shows: he gets even more talkative and adds jokes here and there.
Clearly, Larkin is a team player; when he was asked why he chose to wear number 89 with the Canadiens, he explained that he respects Jake Evans, his role on the team, and what he does on the ice, and didn't want to ask that of him. Hughes popped in there to say that Evans might have felt differently about it.
It took a long time for the Canadiens to land their man; Hughes confirmed that as soon as the trade request was made, he called to express the Habs’ interest. As for the approved list of destinations, he explained:
The fact that a player is a non-move trade and all that never prevents you from making a call. I always believed that if we could get a trade done, it’s incredibly easy to sell the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal to a player. For me, it’s a lot harder to actually make a trade than to convince someone to come here. That might not have a 100% success rate, but I’d say it’s in the high 90%.
Larkin’s reaction to being asked about how it felt not to be able to understand what was being said about him will likely be music to a lot of Canadiens fans’ ears:
You know, it’s fascinating to hear Kent speak in French, and my wife and I are very excited to immerse ourselves in the culture here; it’s not that much of a culture shock for us. We’ve travelled here a lot, played many tournaments here, and played some of my best hockey in Quebec. My dad is Canadian, my wife is Canadian, and Montreal is such a great city with so much to offer. We’re both so excited; my whole support system is excited for something new and for being in a great city like Montreal. It means so much to put that jersey on, with the history and, you know, the great players and great teams before.
Overall, this was a very positive first contact for Larkin with the media as part of the local favourites. As for the trade itself, it’s a major deal, and it was made possible because the Habs’ core signed contracts below market value. This is Hughes rewarding the players for agreeing to do that.
Of course, Hughes started the presser by thanking Samuel Montembeault and Kiby Dach and adding that it’s never easy to trade people who are part of your family, which is what he considered them to be. He also added that the same applied to Hage, since once you’ve been drafted, you become part of the family, and he obviously had a strong connection to Montreal. The GM said he spoke to him this morning and wished him the best.
At this stage, it’s impossible to know how the trade will turn out for both sides, but Hughes said he hopes Hage becomes a star in the league and that Detroit will enjoy him, just as the Habs will enjoy Larkin. With the formalities now out of the way, Larkin can look forward to taking his first strides in the Red, White and Blue tonight as the Canadiens take on the Los Angeles Kings.
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