You know, it’s fascinating to hear Kent speak in French, and my wife and I are very excited to immerse ourselves in the culture here; it’s not that much of a culture shock for us. We’ve travelled here a lot, played many tournaments here, and played some of my best hockey in Quebec. My dad is Canadian, my wife is Canadian, and Montreal is such a great city with so much to offer. We’re both so excited; my whole support system is excited for something new and for being in a great city like Montreal. It means so much to put that jersey on, with the history and, you know, the great players and great teams before.