On Canadiens Lane Hutson And The Chase For Hardware

For instance, look at Nick Suzuki: he won the Frank J. Selke Trophy this past season as the league’s top defensive forward, but it took him years to seriously enter the conversation. At times, voters for the few NHL trophies get set in their ways and keep going back to the same players, even when new players are worth considering. The fact that Suzuki finally won that prize in a year when Aleksander Barkov didn’t play and in which he earned high praise from Team Canada coach Jon Cooper is hardly surprising. I’m not saying he shouldn’t have won it, not at all, but I'm wondering whether it would have happened if Barkov had been playing and Cooper hadn't spoken about him at the Olympics.