Had it not been for the pandemic, the trade request likely never would have happened. With Canada’s strict COVID rules, his wife couldn’t get help from their families who couldn’t cross the border, and with three boys at the time, that was too much to handle. It makes sense that she felt the need to go home to be near their families and get some help with the boys. With Petry often on the road, she struggled to manage their three sons. That’s perfectly normal.