Opinion: Former Canadiens Defenseman Should Be Remembered For The Right Reasons
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2026 8:30 PM
Jeff Petry didn't leave the Montreal Canadiens in the best of ways, but there was context to his departure. It's not his exit that should be remembered, but rather the eight seasons he spent in town.
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