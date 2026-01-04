Opportunistic Blues Beat Canadiens

In the sixth game of a seven-game road trip, the Montreal Canadiens were taking on the St.Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon. Martin St-Louis’ men were attempting to get at least a point in an eight straight game, and they were hoping to bank on the hosts’ fatigue, as the Missouri outfit was playing in the second game of a back-to-back. Still, goaltender Jordan Binnington, who rode the pine on Friday night, was in great form.

On paper, the Habs were the better side with a 10-point lead over the Blues in the standings, but the game is played on the ice and not on paper, unfortunately for the Canadiens. The team that makes the most of its opportunities typically grabs the win, and that’s precisely what happened on Sunday.

A System Not Suited To Binnington

The Canadiens’ coach often says that it’s essential to play the game that’s in front of you, and often for the Habs, that starts with a well-placed dump-in and effective forecheck, but against Binnington, that’s not a winning strategy.

While St. Louis’ netminder may not be having a great season, with a 7-10-6 record, a 3.56 goals-against average, and a.869 save percentage, he is still one of the best goaltenders in the league to handle the puck outside of his net. This is one of the reasons why Team Canada still picked him for the Olympics, despite his lukewarm performances this season.

If you put the puck deep against the Blues, Binnington comes out and assists his blueliners, effectively assuming the role of a third defenseman.

Furthermore, the masked man was in top form on Saturday, and even though the Canadiens had a lengthy five-on-three power play in the second frame, they couldn’t solve him. Montreal might have had a better chance of doing so had it used Lane Hutson on the two-man advantage instead of Noah Dobson. While the latter has been very productive lately, with more space on the ice, you need Hutson’s mobility and creativity to make the defensive unit move. Dobson’s rocket of a shot is more efficient when there’s a lot of circulation in front of the goalie. Saturday night’s win was Binnington’s first at home since November 28.

Costly Mistakes

While the Blues were 29th in the league before the game, they still have some very talented offensive players, and feeding them odd-man rushes is never a good idea. In the first frame, the hosts had four of those opportunities. They didn’t capitalize on them as Jacob Fowler stood tall, but it certainly helped them build some much-needed momentum.

In the second frame, on the power play, Hutson committed a turnover at center ice, and it led to yet another odd-man rush. The Blues didn’t miss on that one. Robert Thomas gave the host a 2-0 lead, which held through 60 minutes.

A Tough Game For Former Blues

Zachary Bolduc, who was acquired from the Blues last Summer, played a big part in his former team taking the lead in the first frame when he sent a hard pass off target to Jayden Struble; the puck ended up in the net seconds later.

As for Alexandre Texier, he had a golden opportunity in the first frame, alone in space, but he took so long to unleash a shot that the Blues had the time to not only pick his pocket but launch an attack the other way, with numbers.

For some reason, the execution was lacking tonight, and the Habs missed several opportunities with a wide-open net, something that’s always sure to bring its fair share of frustration. In Josh Anderson’s absence, Brendan Gallagher was skating on the third line alongside former linemate Phillip Danault and Bolduc, and he had six shots through 40 minutes. Still, he was unable to get the puck past Binnington, who signed a 2-0 shutout, his first in a year to the day.

The Habs had no time to lick their wounds after the game as they needed to head straight to Texas, where they’ll take on the Dallas Stars on Sunday. They’ll try to avenge the 7-0 walloping the Stars handed them in November.

