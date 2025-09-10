Pierre LeBrun Brings Up The Canadiens To Crosby

Just like Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, is at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, and Pierre Lebrun had the opportunity to speak to him. The TSN and Athletic Insider revisited comments the All-Star player made in February during the 4 Nations Face-Off, noting that he had grown up a Habs fan and would never forget the reception he received from the crowd in the Bell Center that night.

Never one to pull any punches, LeBrun asked the captain if he was trying to hint at something when he mentioned that he grew up a Habs fan. Unsurprisingly, Crosby said that he wasn’t, but he still appreciates the fact that the team wants him (LeBrun added he probably meant the fanbase).

LeBrun also tested the waters with Crosby’s longtime agent Pat Brisson, and while he believes his client should be competing for the Stanley Cup every year, it’s the player who has the ultimate say on his destiny.

Growing up a Habs fan or not, if the Pens’ captain were ever to decide he wants to move on, it would more than likely be to chase a Stanley Cup, and as much as the Canadiens’ faithful may wish to land number 87, Montreal is not one of the top Cup contenders right now. Crosby’s good friend Nathan MacKinnon plays on a team that’s arguably much closer to a Championship than the Habs are right now.

Besides, if Crosby were to request a trade, Kyle Dubas wouldn’t just give him away. Pittsburgh is on the verge of a rebuild and needs both young players and futures. The Canadiens have plenty of good young players, but how much can one sacrifice for a player who has just turned 38 years old? We’ve heard pundits on TV or radio advocating that it would make sense to trade Cole Caufield for Crosby, but I cannot see it. As good as Crosby is, two years of his talent versus at least five more years of a sniper who has yet to hit his ceiling?

It doesn’t make sense to me, despite how vital a good center is to a hockey team. Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have always been transparent about wanting to build a perennial contender. They wouldn’t just roll the dice on a trade that could make the team better for a very short while and then suffer a setback. If the Canadiens were ever to consider acquiring the long-time Pens’ captain, it would have to be at a very reasonable price, and it’s hard to imagine a world where no GM is ready to overpay for the three-time Cup Champion.

