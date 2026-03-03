Report: Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj Linked To Western Club

Hearing that the Flames have their eye on Xhekaj is easy to understand. With the Flames rebuilding, they should be looking to add young talent with good upside. At 25 years old, Xhekaj would have the potential to fit in nicely on a team that is focused on the future, like the Flames.
If the Flames acquired Xhekaj, he would have a far better chance of receiving consistent playing time. This is because the left side of the Flames' defense is weaker than Montreal's. With this, Xhekaj could even be a potential option for Calgary's second pairing if brought in.
Yet, while Xhekaj is generating interest from the Flames, the Canadiens trading him would come with some real risk. Xhekaj is exactly the mean and bruising defenseman that contenders need to have when the games get tougher during the playoffs. As a result, the Canadiens may be better off holding on to him rather than trading him.
Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what happens between the Canadiens and Xhekaj leading up to the deadline.