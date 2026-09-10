Report: Canadiens Defenseman Underwent Off-Season Surgery

Recently, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle was seen skating on his own in a tracksuit while his teammates practiced in full gear on the other rink. This has naturally led to questions about Guhle's health.
Now, an interesting update has been provided about Guhle.
According to BPM Sports' Anthony Marcotte, Guhle underwent surgery this off-season. Yet, Marcotte also noted that Guhle getting surgery doesn't mean that he will not be ready for the start of Montreal's training camp.
With this update, Guhle is not dealing with a new injury but is rather recovering from his summer surgery. This is not the worst thing in the world, and this is especially so when noting that he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
This is a very important season for Guhle, as he is looking to take another step forward in his development. The 2020 first-round pick is already a solid part of Montreal's blueline, but he still hsa the potential to improve further.
In 39 games last season for the Canadiens, Guhle posted two goals, nine assists, 11 points, 41 penalty minutes, 86 hits, and a plus-5 rating. Overall, he has shown promise when healthy, and it will be interesting to see what kind of season he has after undergoing off-season surgery.