Report: Canadiens Had Patrik Laine Trade Talks With Pacific Club

The Canadiens reportedly had trade talks centering around Patrik Laine with a Western Conference club.
Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine is a trade candidate to watch between now and the 2026 NHL trade deadline. With Laine not having a definite fit in the Canadiens' lineup, it would make sense if the Habs ended up moving on from him and his $8.7 million cap hit.
Now, based on a new report, the Canadiens have had trade talks centering around Laine with a team out west.
According to The Fourth Period's Dennis Bernstein, the Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings have talked about Laine. However, Bernstein also noted that "there doesn't seem to be a fit" and that the Kings are exploring other options to boost their forward group.
Hearing that the Kings kicked tires on Laine is understandable. With Kevin Fiala out for the season, there is no question that Los Angeles could use another skilled forward. Laine is just that when playing at his best, but based on Bernstein's report, Los Angeles is no longer considering Laine at this point.
Laine has appeared in five games this season with the Canadiens, where he has recorded zero goals, one assist, and a minus-3 rating. The 27-year-old forward last played for Montreal on Oct. 16 and has been sidelined due to injury.