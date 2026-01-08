Report: Canadiens Interested In Flames Top Target

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens have interest in Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman.

"It is my understanding that Blake Coleman is high on their list," LeBrun said about the Canadiens. "Blake Coleman is a player of interest. He's a guy that brings some elements that the Habs are not as high on. His physicality, his versatility. He's a two-time Stanley Cup champion. He is of interest of the Montreal Canadiens, but, of course, as I mentioned before, Gino, he is of interest to a lot of teams and is a player that Calgary gets the most calls on and have since the start of the season."

The Canadiens having interest in Coleman is not surprising in the slightest. With the Canadiens being a young team on the rise, it would be massive if they brought in a gritty veteran forward with playoff success like Coleman. It is exactly why we here at The Hockey News recently discussed him as a potential fit for the Canadiens.

If the Canadiens landed Coleman, he could slot nicely on their third line, but also move up the lineup if needed. Furthermore, due to his strong two-way play, he would also give the Canadiens another option to work with for their penalty kill if acquired.

Coleman would be more than a rental for the Canadiens if acquired, too. This is because he has a $4.9 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. This undoubtedly adds to his appeal.

It will be interesting to see if the Canadiens' interest in Coleman can lead to them landing him from here.