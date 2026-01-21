Report: Canadiens Linked To Flames Star Forward

The Canadiens are reportedly among the clubs that have expressed interest in Flames forward Nazem Kadri.
During the most recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, Darren Dreger reported that the Montreal Canadiens are among the teams that have expressed interest in Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri.
"I would say there's some developing interest. There is some tire-kicking from Toronto, Montreal, Colorado, LA, maybe the Dallas Stars," Dreger said about Kadri. "But there's still a lot of work to get done, and there's no rush as far as Calgary's concerned."
Hearing that the Canadiens are among the teams interested in Kadri is not surprising in the slightest. They could use another proven top-six center ahead of the playoffs, and bringing in a veteran like Kadri would give them just that.
If the Canadiens acquired Kadri, he could slot nicely at their second-line center spot. Furthermore, he would be an obvious choice for the Canadiens' power play because of his offensive skill.
Kadri's playoff experience could also make him a great addition to a Canadiens club looking to cement themselves as legitimate contenders. The 35-year-old has a Stanley Cup on his resume and has recorded 44 points in 52 career post-season games.
Kadri would be more than a rental for the Canadiens if they acquired him, too. This is because he signed until the end of the 2028-29 season, where he carries a $7 million cap hit.
In 45 games so far this season with the Flames, Kadri has posted nine goals, 25 assists, and 34 points.