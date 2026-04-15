Season Over For Alexander Zharovsky

We know the playoffs are a different animal; they beat their first-round rival in six games, and we shut them out in our first two games at home. There’s not much room on the ice against us. We have an experienced defence corps that’s robust as well, and we’ve kept a close eye on him. [..] The kid is only 19, and he’s coming to terms with the reality of the playoffs, but he’s always dangerous, he works very hard, and he’s an excellent skater. He sees the game well, he’ll keep on improving, and the Canadiens definitely have a jewel there. He’s an excellent hockey player, and from what I hear, he’s a hard worker with an A1 attitude and a kid who, off the ice, is a great deal like [Ivan] Demidov.