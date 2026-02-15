Suzuki And Canada Likely To Be The First Seed Heading Into The Quarterfinals

Meanwhile, Alexandre Texier, the only NHLer on Team France, and the other Canadiens player involved in the match, spent 17:45 on the ice, less than forwards Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (19:02) and Stephane da Costa (19:03), but ended the game with a team-worst minus-five rating. That was to be expected against a powerhouse like Canada. The French could only muster 14 shots on goal in 60 minutes, including a single one in the second frame. It’s fair to say that neither of the Canadiens’ players had much of an influence on today’s result.