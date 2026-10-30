Suzuki-Less Canadiens Win A 4th Consecutive Game On The Road

He scored a brace, and both lamplighters were impressive in their own way. Newhook has incredible speed, but when he turns on the jets to enter the zone on the power play, and the blueline is crowded, the play often dies. However, when he gets a pass at full speed and catches a defenseman flat-footed, he can easily outrun them and cut to the net, as he did to score the Habs’ second goal of the game. As for his second goal, it was a fantastic display of hand-eye coordination: he backhanded the puck in mid-air while heading to the back of the net. Right in front of a helpless Lian, Bichsel tried to kick the puck clear after losing his stick.