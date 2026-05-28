The Canadiens Are Not There Yet

What’s the solution? There may not be one right now. The Canadiens are in the fourth year of their rebuild, and they’ve yet to reach the Hurricanes’ level of experience and dedication to their system. Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s job is not done yet, far from it. Martin St-Louis is doing what he can with the roster he has, but he cannot get on the ice himself. It’s up to the players to execute, and the fact is that there are still key pieces missing in the puzzle. As for the pieces that are already there, they appear to be running on empty.