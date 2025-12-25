The Canadiens’ Christmas List

We’ve finally reached the Christmas break, meaning the Montreal Canadiens have a few days off to enjoy the holidays before resuming the grind of the NHL schedule for a final blitz before the Olympic break.

What do you think would be in the Habs’ players’ letters to Santa if they were even younger than they actually are? How about the coach’s? And the Owner?

The easiest one to tackle has got to be Martin St-Louis. Over the last few years, the bench boss has been talking about needing his young team to play with consistency. No more rollercoaster, just predictable play that doesn’t have the coach looking to the heavens and wondering how his team could play so well one night and then commit silly mistakes the next day. I don’t know if Santa could oblige, but the coach would definitely ask for consistency.

There’s another one that’s almost as obvious as St-Louis’, Kaiden Guhle’s. The 23-year-old defenseman has spent so much time in the infirmary that he’s been in there more than on the ice over the course of his NHL career. That might be an exaggeration, but that’s what it feels like to the fans, the media and probably the organization and Guhle himself. There’d be just one wish on the gritty blueliner’s letter: health.

While most people receive their gifts on Christmas, some will have to wait until December 31 this year, when Olympic rosters will be announced. There are at least three players on the Habs that would ask the man in red for a roster spot in the best-on-best tournament: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson.

Not long ago, Caufield was his country’s most prolific goal scorer, but he was stuck on 17 goals for seven games and has been overtaken by a few of his fellow citizens. Meanwhile, Hutson still hasn’t got the big body needed to play the kind of hockey Team USA wants to play. As for Suzuki, he might have the best chance of the three to get a plane ticket to Milan, but it’s not a done deal yet, despite his 40 points in 36 games, which is the eighth-highest total amongst Canadian players.

As for Samuel Montembeault, his hopes of playing in the Olympics, which seemed justified less than 12 months ago when he made the 4 Nations Face-Off, are long gone, and they’re probably not even playing on his mind right now. If he could ask Santa for one thing, it would likely be his confidence, something that is oh so important for a goaltender, and he appears to have lost somewhere along the way. That’s where finding his game back starts.

Rookies Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen would possibly ask for what Hutson got last year, a Calder Trophy. It would be hard for St. Nicholas to pick between the two, though. They have both been nice kids this season; no one’s been naughty…Maybe they settle for both getting a nomination?

As for owner Geoff Molson, there’s no doubt he’d ask for a Stanley Cup, but there’s a limit to what Santa can do, and the owner will have to wait some more before he drinks from Lord Stanley’s mug.

If you are part of those who celebrate, merry Christmas and enjoy some lovely time with your friends, your family, and your loved ones!

