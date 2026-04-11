The Canadiens Sent A Message, They’re Not Afraid To Get Their Hands Dirty

If anyone thought the Montreal Canadiens could be easily dispatched by a bit of physicality, they put the league on notice that it wasn't the case.
Last year in the playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens were manhandled by the Washington Capitals. For most of the young Canadiens, it was a first taste of the playoffs and one they weren’t ready for. On Thursday night, against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which came to town intending to do exactly the same, the Sainte-Flanelle stood tall and refused to bow down.
The referees handed out 126 penalty minutes in that game, 71 of which were given to the Lightning. The Canadiens pushed back after every aggression, but they had the discipline not to go too far over the line. They played with physicality, but they remained in control.
Josh Anderson was flying out there and always ready to stand up to the opponents. He handed up, dropping the gloves with Declan Carlile and giving the 25-year-old a correction. He even ended up getting in Nikita Kucherov’s head with stealthy slashes, and Tampa’s ace took himself out of the game for two minutes when he tried to reciprocate.
We’ve been used to seeing a fast, high-scoring team this year, but the Canadiens showed they can play a different game, one that is highly suited to playoff hockey, and they did it against a team that has won more than its fair share of Stanley Cups over the recent years.
It might have only been one game, but to limit the Bolts to 18 shots and one goal while playing that kind of hockey was rather impressive. The talk of the town on Friday morning in Montreal wasn’t just Cole Caufield’s 50th goal; it was also the type of game the Canadiens played, and some even thought that the proverbial window of opportunity might be open for Martin St-Louis and his men now.