The Curious Case Of Kirby Dach – Arbitration Edition

From the team's standpoint, that would be a logical move. It stops you from losing an asset for nothing by not qualifying him. But it also forces him, if he wants to avoid agreeing to a two-way contract by accepting the qualifying offer, which he can still do until July 15, when the offer expires, to consider accepting less than what the team was forced to offer. Given that Hughes is a former agent who knows the CBA by heart and is trying to maximize his flexibility under the cap by signing his players to team-friendly deals, the move shouldn’t surprise or shock anyone. It shouldn't be seen as the Habs sending a message to Dach either; it's simply good cap management.