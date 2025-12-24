The State Of The Canadiens’ Defence

In the latest edition of The Hockey News, Jared Clinton takes a stab at ranking the defence corps of every NHL team from best to worst. Atop his rankings are the Colorado Avalanche, which has Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Josh Manson, and Brent Burns, followed by the Dallas Stars, who have three projected Olympians on their blueline: Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, and Esa Lindell, and the Florida Panthers round out the top three with Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling, and Seth Jones.

Where do you think the Montreal Canadiens stand? Well, they rank sixth. Clinton justifies his decision by the fact that Lane Hutson’s arrival has changed the face of the franchise and that adding Noah Dobson turned the blueline into a position of strength. There’s no arguing with those points, but I think it would have been worth digging a little deeper.

To anoint the Canadiens’ defence the sixth best in the league, you have to look past a couple of headliners. There’s no denying that Hutson is a star in the making and that his arrival has made the blueline so much better. Replacing retired right-shot defenseman David Savard with Noah Dobson was a masterclass. The Habs have needed someone there for such a long time that it’s no wonder his arrival has been so celebrated.

Mike Matheson deserves some props as well: he had a significant offensive role in Montreal for a while, has reinvited himself twice in as many seasons, and has agreed to re-up on a team-friendly deal, showing he doesn’t mind not having power-play time and focusing on the penalty kill.

Having these three defensemen makes the Canadiens a real threat in overtime; they give Martin St-Louis a world of possibilities, especially given the depth he has up front.

Once you look past those three, though, you have Kaiden Guhle, who’s a great defenseman on paper. A rare mix of mobility and physicality, but the problem is, he’s not there very often. Injuries are piling on so much that the Canadiens have to have a backup plan at all times for the next time he’ll have to step out.

Then, there’s Alex Carrier, who looked like a saviour when he came in last season, a stabilizing presence to ease the defensive worries. But it’s much tougher for him this year, and he doesn’t look as safe an option as he did. Could it be that Tom Wilson’s hit during the playoffs changed him somehow? Is he worried it could happen again on some level? Hard to say, but his performance has been far from ideal.

As for Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj, they have been competing for the sixth defenseman role for two and a half seasons, and neither has been overwhelmingly better than the other. They’ve been worrying so much about each other that they didn’t realize that Adam Engstrom was coming up fast in their rearview mirror. The Swede has performed incredibly well of late, and he has shown that he can handle many tricky situations on the ice.

That’s without even talking about David Reinbacher, who is improving in Laval and working hard to stay healthy. Sooner or later, the Canadiens will have some choices to make on the back end. There are a lot of bodies and only so many spots in the lineup. Who’s better? Struble or Xhekaj? Can the Habs plan for the long term with Guhle despite the recurring injuries? Despite those questions, the Canadiens deserved that high ranking, at least when everyone is healthy.

