The Way Forward For Kirby Dach

There’s absolutely no denying that Dach has talent; there’s a reason he was taken third overall in the 2019 draft, but he has to find a way to be a consistent performer, day in and day out. Since joining the Habs, his best season was his first, when he put up 38 points in 58 games, for 0.66 points per game. On a full 84-game season, that would project to 55 points. However, last season, he put up only 15 points in 37 games, for 0.41 points per game, and projects to just 34 points in 84 games.