This Canadiens Forward Is A Big Player To Watch This Season

All eyes should be on this Canadiens forward this season.
Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is a player to watch closely during this upcoming season.
Although Evans is not one of the Canadiens' top offensive contributors, he provides value because of his strong two-way play and penalty killing ability. Because of this, he is a player who the Canadiens will be relying on a lot during the 2026-27 season.
Evans was a solid part of the Canadiens' bottom six last season, as he recorded 12 goals and 24 points in 68 games. However, he notably picked up his play during the playoffs, as he posted two goals, eight assists, 10 points, and a plus-11 rating in 19 games. Now, he will be looking to have another good season for Montreal as they aim to take another step forward.
If Evans continues to be a solid bottom-six center this season, it will be good news for the Canadiens. When looking at how he has played throughout his Montreal tenure, he undoubtedly has the potential to make an impact with the Original Six club this campaign.
Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see what kind of season Evans has in 2026-27. If he gets his offense back up to his 2024-25 totals (13 goals and 36 points in 82 games), it would be great for the Habs.