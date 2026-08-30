This Canadiens Forward Prospect Shouldn't Be Ignored

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson got his first taste of NHL action this past season. In 10 games with the Canadiens in 2025-26, he posted one assist, one block, and 18 hits. Overall, he provided the Canadiens with some physicality when called upon.
Down in the AHL with the Laval Rocket last season, Davidson recorded 16 goals, 25 points, and 59 penalty minutes in 53 games. This was after he recorded 24 goals and 45 points in 69 games for Laval during the 2024-25 season.
While Davidson is not one of the Canadiens' most exciting prospects, the possibility of him taking another step forward in his development should not be ruled out.
If Davidson shows signs of improvement, he could very well become a high-energy bottom-six forward. He has shown in the AHL that he can produce some offense while also playing with a bit of an edge. These kinds of prospects are never bad to have around, and Canadiens fans shouldn't ignore him because of it.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Davidson can put together in 2026-27. While he will likely see more time in Laval again, don't be surprised if he gets chance with the Canadiens again this upcoming campaign.