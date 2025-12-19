This Canadiens Move Is Looking Very Good Right Now

Back in November, the Montreal Canadiens signed forward Alexandre Texier to a one-year, $1 million contract. This was after Texier mutually terminated his contract with the St. Louis Blues.

Following the Canadiens signing Texier, the hope was that he would bounce back from a much-needed change of scenery. So far, it is fair to say that he is doing just that, as he is proving to be a very good addition to the Canadiens' roster.

Texier has been off to a nice start with the Canadiens. In 12 games so far with the Original Six club, the 26-year-old forward has recorded three goals, three assists, and six points. He has also been improving as he continues to get used to the Canadiens' system, as he has posted three goals and four points over his last five games alone.

With the way Texier is playing, there is no question that he is giving the Canadiens some solid secondary offensive production right now. With the Canadiens needing more offense, Texier has certainly been a pleasant surprise for them early on.

It will now be very interesting to see how Texier builds on his nice start with the Canadiens. If he keeps this kind of play up, it would be great news for the Habs.