TRADE: Canadiens Swing Deal For Young Rangers Forward

The Montreal Canadiens have made another minor swap.
The Canadiens have announced that they have acquired forward Brett Berard from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman William Trudeau.
Berard appeared in 13 games this past season with the Rangers, where he had zero points and 17 hits. Down in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2025-26, the 23-year-old forward posted six goals and 22 points in 41 games.
Berard also played in 35 games for the Rangers during the 2024-25 campaign, where he recorded six goals, 10 points, and 53 hits.
As for Trudeau, he played each of the last four seasons in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. In 62 games this past season with the AHL club, he posted eight goals, 12 assists, 20 points, and 54 penalty minutes.
Trudeau was selected by the Canadiens with the 113th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut, but will be looking to change that after being traded to the Rangers.