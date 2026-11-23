Montreal Canadiens
1,224 Members•5,398 Posts
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 11:58 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 11:58 AM
Updated Nov 23, 2026 2:44 PM
Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes needed some time to come to terms with the fact that Michael Hage had to be part of the deal for Dylan Larkin, but clearly the Habs brass feels like the veteran is worth the gamble.
From the moment Dylan Larkin asked the Detroit Red Wings for a trade in June, it seemed like a good move for the Montreal Canadiens. The former Wings captain is a true top-six player; his contract fits well within the Habs’ salary structure, and it expires in 2031, the same time Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky’s deals expire. In other words, he immediately becomes a core player for the Canadiens. Larkin has spent 12 seasons in Detroit, and his most productive season came in 2022-23 when he had 79 points in 80 games. In the future, though, it seems clear as day that he will lead the Canadiens’ second line alongside Ivan Demidov (when he returns). The American has the skills to unlock the young Russian talent fully.
Some will say the deal was expensive, not because the Canadiens finally found a landing place for Samuel Montembeault and Kirby Dach, but because it also meant sacrificing Michael Hage and a few draft picks. There’s no denying the former 21st overall pick has a lot of potential, but right now, it remains just that. Of course, he has 26 points in 13 games with the Michigan Wolverines, but that’s as a junior, not as a sophomore or a rookie. He is more advanced in his development than many kids he’s playing with right now. At this stage, there is no certainty he could become the second-line center the Canadiens have longed for, because he refused to take the next step last season.
No, his decision didn’t make the Canadiens think “ok, well, we’ll trade you then,” but a lot has changed since Hage made that decision in April 2025. The Habs brass saw that their team was perhaps closer to a championship than they thought, making the Eastern Conference Final. Over the summer, Jeff Gorton said Hage might have a change of heart and turn pro in the end, but it didn’t happen. That signaled to Hage that the Canadiens felt they needed him as soon as possible, but the youngster held firm and went back for a third year in the NCAA.
Related stories
Then, the start of the season made it crystal clear that the Canadiens needed a second-line center; the injuries and Oliver Kapanen's performances since he returned to the lineup made it painfully obvious. The Canadiens didn’t want to trade Michael Hage, but they had to to make that deal.
If you are concerned that it took so long for Larkin to accept a deal to Montreal, you can rest easy. Pierre Lebrun indicated last night that Montreal had been in the mix for months, with Larkin’s blessing, but that both the Habs and the players felt there was no need to make his willingness to come known to the public. That kills the narrative that Larkin finally caved and accepted a trade to Canada; he did that ages ago.
Why then did it take so long to reach a deal? Simply put, because the Red Wings were asking for too much. According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, the initial ask was not only Hage, but also Alexander Zharovsky and one of Kaiden Guhle or Adam Engstrom. In the last few days, the Wings agreed to lower their asking price, which allowed the Habs to keep hold of one of their most exciting prospects, Zharovsky, and two defensemen who have played well with Montreal so far this season, especially since Mike Matheson’s injury.
Had Hage been with the Canadiens from the start of this season, the organization might not have made this deal. They would have had the opportunity to see exactly what he can be in the NHL, and if that had been enough, they wouldn’t have needed Larkin, but the fact of the matter is that right now, what Hage can bring in the NHL is unknown, while what Larkin can bring is obvious.
Our one concern was that it looked like Larkin was essentially forced to come to Montreal, with the Wings refusing to trade him to one of his chosen destinations and waiting until he finally agreed, but Lebrun’s report changes that. Long before the Bell Centre faithful started chanting “We want Larkin,” the player was already willing to come to Montreal.
What slowed the trade process was that the Wings were asking too much. Once they dropped the ask for Guhle or Engstrom and the package became Montembeault, Dach, Hage and picks, it was a much more digestible price tag. The Habs needed some time to accept moving Hage; after all, they thought very highly of him, and his selection by the team his late dad loved and supported was storybook material. His mom’s tears as the Canadiens drafted him, and her pointing to heaven and saying that was his dad’s work, profoundly touched the hockey world, but you need to give something to get something, and in the end, including Hage was non-negotiable. Perhaps he would have become what the Canadiens needed eventually, but the Habs brass is in a “win now” mindset, and they didn’t want to wait another year to address their second-line center need.
With Larkin in the lineup, the Canadiens have a real one-two punch down the middle and immediately become a stronger contender. For now at least, the Habs are getting the best player in the deal; it may change as Hage develops, but right now, Montreal has the upper hand. Of course, the Habs also had to deal some picks, including two first-rounders in 2027 and 2029, but they are top-ten protected, and if things go according to plan, those will be late-round picks, not early ones.
This deal is likely to define the Kent Hughes-Jeff Gorton era; if Larkin moves the needle significantly and helps the Canadiens win that elusive 25th Stanley Cup, not a single Habs fan will be lamenting Hage’s loss. In other words, we have to wait and see who wins this deal, but it certainly makes the Canadiens better right now, and when Demidov is ready to return to action, he’ll have a very talented linemate. In the end, Hughes improved his core without trading anyone from it, and that's a win. Comments from Hughes and Larkin will come later today, and we’ll report on those as well.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy