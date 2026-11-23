What slowed the trade process was that the Wings were asking too much. Once they dropped the ask for Guhle or Engstrom and the package became Montembeault, Dach, Hage and picks, it was a much more digestible price tag. The Habs needed some time to accept moving Hage; after all, they thought very highly of him, and his selection by the team his late dad loved and supported was storybook material. His mom’s tears as the Canadiens drafted him, and her pointing to heaven and saying that was his dad’s work, profoundly touched the hockey world, but you need to give something to get something, and in the end, including Hage was non-negotiable. Perhaps he would have become what the Canadiens needed eventually, but the Habs brass is in a “win now” mindset, and they didn’t want to wait another year to address their second-line center need.