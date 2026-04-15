Two Canadiens’ Goaltending Prospects Are On The Move

Quentin Miller, who was a member of the national champion Denver Pioneers and posted a 12-10-2 record with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage, chose to enter the transfer portal. While he became a national champion last week, he did it in the backup role since Johnny Hicks was the number one netminder. Hicks joined Denver late after the program he had committed to in Tennessee State was delayed, and when he took over from Miller after he suffered an injury, he never looked back, going 16-0-1 with a 1.19 GAA and a .957 SV.