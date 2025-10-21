As Nashville Predators Return Home, Glaring Weaknesses Linger

Oct 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes (75) deflects a shot from Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the first period at Bell Centre. David Kirouac-Imagn Images

It’s a coach’s job to be publicly positive even on nights when his team was greatly outplayed.

Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette did his best to put a positive spin on a four-game road trip that started out on a good note only to end with more concerns than answers.

Rather than focus on specifics, Brunette sees the big-picture view.

“I think you see the images of when we play a certain way,” Brunette told reporters after the loss in Winnipeg. “It’s a good picture. For us, going forward, we need to be more consistent with that right from puck drop. For the most part through this trip, we have been.”

There are reasonable grounds for Brunette’s optimism. The Preds are 2-2-2 for six points after six games. It took them six games to register their first win last season, so at least record-wise, the team is ahead of its slo start from 2024-25.

Glaring weaknesses, however, pose the question of whether this is indeed an improved product from a season ago, or the same squad that failed to make the playoffs.

After a 4-1 win in Ottawa against the Senators on Canadian Thanksgiving, the Preds were handed a regulation loss in Toronto against the Maple Leafs, then coughed up what looked like a win against the Montreal Canadiens only to suffer defeat in overtime.

The final game of the trip was against their toughest opponent of the season, and they failed miserably in a 4-1 loss in Winnipeg against the Jets.

Some of the problems that plagued the Predators all last season are showing themselves again in the early portion of 2025-26.

Long Lapses In Shooting

While the Predators have shown signs of attacking the net, as they did in the second period against the Jets this past Saturday when they outshot Winnipeg 15-4, they have also gone in stretches with few or no shots on goal.

In the first period, Nashville didn’t get a single shot on Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck until after the first five minutes and managed just one midway through the frame. They ended up with five shots in the period to the Jets’ 11 before turning up the heat in the final two frames.

It’s easy to write off the fact the Predators were goin up against an elite Winnipeg defense that had the best goals-against average per game in the NHL last season (2.32), and the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner in Hellebuyck. The Preds have had other stretches where they fail to register a shot or take control of the puck.

In their overtime loss to Utah, the Preds couldn’T generate a single rush in the extra frame, failing to get off a shot. They had similar lapses in the third period against Montreal, getting outshot 11-4 and seeing their 2-1 lead evaporate with 20 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

“It was a bit of a struggle last year, and it seems like we’re trying to find some offense, but it’s a little tough to come by,” Preds forward Steven Stamkos said after the Canadiens loss.

Power Play Struggles Continue

One of the biggest reasons the Predators are 22nd in the NHL with 15 goals for through six games is the anemic power play.

A unit that finished 18th in 2024-25 has come out of the gate even less impressive this season. After failing in all four opportunities against Winnipeg, the power play is just 2-for-23 (8.7%), 30th overall.

With Jonathan Marchessault out nursing a lower-body injury, Brunette put Nick Blankenburg in Saturday’s lineup against the Jets, alternating him at defense and forward. Blankenburg also saw action on the No. 1 power-play unit, as Brunette was looking for anything to jumpstart a special teams unit that is virtually nonexistent.

It's not for lack of chances, either. Nashville is currently ranked seventh in the NHL in power-play opportunities.

"Entering the zone is a huge thing and not wasting time on the breakouts is definitely something to work on," Preds captain Roman Josi said after Monday's practice. "If your PP [power play] is struggling, you've got to move (the puck) and keep it simple."

Even getting back to the middle of the pack in power-play percentage would make a difference, especially if the Preds are in most games.

Saros Needs Better Support

Until the Winnipeg loss, Juuse Saros was off to a great start. While he didn’t play his best game Saturday, the Preds defense did have some breakdowns that allowed the Jets to take command of the game.

Former Pred Nino Niederreiter got loose on a breakaway that Brady Skjei failed to stop, and the Jets took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period.

Against the Canadiens, Cole Caufield cut through the Preds’ defense twice, once near the end of regulation and again as overtime was winding down.

The loss in Toronto was even more disturbing. Four of the seven goals scored by the Maple Leafs (two others were empty-netters) came as a result of breakdowns and lack of support for backup goalie Justus Annunen.

The Predators are in a better position than this time last season. It’s still early, and a lot can happen through the long grind.

The glaring weaknesses can’t be overlooked, however, especially in a tough Central Division where the Predators currently find themselves in fifth place.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier, with teams like Dallas, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay coming up. The NHL waits for no one, so the sooner Nashville can tighten up struggling aspects of their game, the better.

“Every second counts,” Brunette said following the Montreal overtime loss. “The margins are small.”