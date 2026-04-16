Aiden Fink, Cole O'Hara Join Nashville Predators Roster Ahead Of Final Game

Prospects Aiden Fink and Cole O'Hara could debut for the Predators' season finale as injuries create openings, bringing fresh talent to the ice.
Editor's note: Aiden Fink will not make his NHL debut vs. Anaheim due to visa issues. Cole O'Hara will make his NHL debut.
Nothing has been made official by the Nashville Predators, but it's looking like Aiden Fink and Cole O'Hara will make their NHL debut on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks.
The pair of Predators prospects were called up to Nashville ahead of the team's final regular-season game. Fink arrived on Wednesday and O'Hara on Thursday.
Predators head coach Andrew Brunette did not confirm whether Fink and O'Hara would play, but said that many players are "banged up" and that warm-ups will determine the lineup.
After Penn State's final game in the regional semifinals, Fink joined the Milwaukee Admirals and, over the last six games, has been electric. He has 10 points in six games, with three goals and seven assists.
Fink signed his entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
He had a four-assist performance in the Admirals' 5-6 loss to the Cleveland Monsters on April 4 and two goals in a 4-3 shootout win over the Chicago Wolves on April 11.
"It's awesome being in an environment like this," Fink told local media on Wednesday. "Learning new stuff and being around a bunch of great players has been unbelievable. I'm super excited."
Fink is a 2023 seven-round draft selection and has spent the last three seasons with Penn State. Over 104 college games, he has 125 points on 48 goals and 77 assists.
This winter, he also played in the Spengler Cup with the US Collegiate Selects, recording eight points in four games and earning All-Tournament honors.
For O'Hara, this has been his first full professional season, playing 65 games in Milwaukee and recording 44 points off 19 goals and 25 assists.
He played at UMass-Amherst the previous three seasons, recording 86 points in 109 games. O'Hara was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.
"To get the call is pretty special," O'Hara told local media on Thursday. "It was fun to share that with the family, and it was pretty emotional. I'm happy to be here, and if I get in (to the game), it'll be a dream come true. I'm just happy to be here."
Fink and O'Hara's call-up is no charity case, as the Predators had a handful of players absent from practice
Erik Haula and Nic Hague were absent from practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei were not at the morning skate.
Roman Josi missed both sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.