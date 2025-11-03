Game Day: Nashville Predators Look For Second Win In As Many Weeks vs. Canucks

Oct 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (80) makes a save as Nashville Predators left wing Michael Bunting (58) looks on during the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators begin another hectic week of action with four games in six days, as the NHL’s compressed schedule continues into November.

It starts with a back-to-back Monday at Bridgestone Arena against the Vancouver Canucks before the team hops on a plane to Minnesota for a visit with the Wild on Tuesday.

Monday’s matchup with Vancouver is the second in as many weeks between the two clubs. The Preds came away with a 2-1 victory in Nashville on Oct. 23. After Monday, the two teams will meet for a final time this season in Vancouver on March 12.

The Preds snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 4-2 home victory over the Calgary Flames.

Michael Bunting tallied a goal and three points, while Matthew Wood, Jonathan Marchessault and Filip Forsberg (empty-netter) scored the other Preds goals. It was Wood's second goal in as many games after notching his first career NHL goal in Thursday night's loss in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Monday night’s contest.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (5-6-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-7-0)

When: 7:30 Pm CT at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Lines (BetMGM

Canucks

+1.5 (-235)

O 5.5 (-120)

+100

Predators

-1.5 (+195)

U 5.5 (+100)

-120

Injury Update

Preds captain Roman Josi was placed on injured reserve on Sunday with an upper-body injury.

Forward Cole Smith left Saturday’s game against Calgary in the opening period after suffering an upper-body injury. On Sunday, the Predators announced Smith will miss 3-6 weeks.

The Preds held a morning skate on Monday, with Tyson Jost taking Smith's spot on the line with Michael McCarron and Ozzy Wiesblatt. Jost was a healthy scratch Saturday against Calgary.

Defenseman Adam Wilsby (lower body) is currently listed as day-to-day.

Team Leaders

Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly are co-leaders in points and have identical numbers (four goals and five assists for nine points). Bunting (3g-4a) and Erik Haula (2g-5a) have seven points apiece, while Marchessault (4g-2a) and Luke Evangelista (1g-5a) each have six points.

Juuse Saros continues his outstanding start to the 2025-26 season. Following the win on Saturday, ‘Juice’ is 5-4-2 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. His .959 save percentage on the penalty kill ranks him eighth in the NHL in that category.

Justus Annunen is 0-2-0 with a 4.09 GAA and .852 SP.

Power Play Improving

Nashville’s power play has scored in three of its last four games, including a tally by Jonathan Marchessault on Saturday vs. Calgary.

The club is 3-for- 11 on the man advantage since Oct. 26 vs. Dallas, with Luke Evangelista and Marchessault also converting on the power play.

The Preds still have a hill to climb to get back to respectability; they currently rank 29th at 12.5% (5-for-40).

Meanwhile, the penalty kill is sixth in the NHL at 88.4% (5-of-43). The unit has successfully killed off 28 of the last 32 power plays by opponents.

With an assist on Michael Bunting’s goal on Saturday vs. Calgary, Spencer Stastney set a career high for points in a season with five (1g-4a).

Scouting The Canucks

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Vancouver so far this season. Over their last five games, the Canucks have alternated wins and losses, including a 5-2 loss in Minnesota against the Wild on Saturday.

Conor Garland (3g-8a) leads Vancouver with 11 points, while former Preds forward Kiefer Sherwood has nine goals through 13 games this season. Elias Pettersson has three goals and eight points.

Thatcher Demko is 4-4-0 in the Vancouver net with a 2.41 GAA and .917 SP. Former Preds netminder Kevin Lankinen is 2-3-0, 3.53, .885.

On the power play, Vancouver is 7-for-42 (16.7%), putting them 21st in the league. The penalty-kill unit ranks 26th at 71.1% (13-of-45).

Drew O'Connor has factored on each of Vancouver’s past four goals (excluding shootout-deciding goals) dating to Oct. 30. Only Kiefer Sherwood has factored on more consecutive Canucks goals so far this season (five from Oct. 26-30).

All-Time Meetings

The Preds are 38-43-9 all-time against the Canucks, including a 20-19-7 mark in Nashville. The Preds are 5-4-1 in their last 10 outings against Vancouver and 2-3-0 in their last five against them at Bridgestone Arena.

Head To Head

Jonathan Marchessault has 26 points (11g-15a) in 26 career games against Vancouver, the fourth-most points he has vs. a single franchise.

Luke Evangelista scored his first two career NHL goals on March 6, 2023 at Vancouver. He became the second player (Jordan Gross) in Predators history to score his first two career NHL goals in the same game.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

FREE GIFT ISSUE + 12 ISSUES + FREE DIGITAL ARCHIVE + FREE SHIPPING

*** Canada Post Strike update - as of October 15, 2025 - Please be aware that Canada Post is now in a rolling strike. While they are accepting mail, delivery times could be longer than expected. US orders are not impacted. WHAT'S INCLUDED IN YOUR PRINT & DIGITAL ARCHIVE SUBSCRIPTION > FREE GIFT ISSUE* of your