Luke Evangelista's highlight reel goal lifts Nashville Predators past Maple Leafs | Recap

Chasing the lead for the majority of the game, it was a highlight reel goal by Luke Evangelista in the third period that gave the Nashville Predators a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators have now won eight of their last 12 and have not lost back-to-back games since Nov. 24.

Nashville found themselves in an early hole as Nicolas Roy scored on a tip-feed from Bobby McMann to go up 1-0 1:32 into the game. Erik Haula tied things up with a power-play goal in the early second period. It's his first goal in 11 games.

John Tavares answered for Toronto later in the period to give it the lead back, 2-1. In the final minute of the period, Adam Wilsby netted his first goal of the season off a feed from Ryan O'Reilly to tie things up. It was O'Reilly's 10th point in nine games.

In the third, while entering the zone, Evangelista made a move to the backhand to get behind a Toronto defenseman and open the left side of the net. Still on the backhand and falling, Evangelista got a shot off that beat Joseph Woll bardown, glove side.

Steven Stamkos and Cole Smith added empty net goals in the final two minutes to seal the victory. Bobby McMann made it a one-goal game in the final minute of the game.

Evangelista's efforts propelled the Predators to their first win over the Maple Leafs since March 22.

Juuse Saros picked up his 13th win of the season. Nashville will face the New York Rangers next on Sunday at 6 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.

This story will be updated.