Mammoth 2nd period onslaught hands Nashville Predators loss at home | Recap

Despite going down early, the Utah Mammoth scored three unanswered goals in the second period, propelling them to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
The game was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m., but the start time was moved up to 12:20 p.m. due to inclement weather in Nashville. The unofficial attendance was around 6,000.
"You're begging for good starts, and I thought we had a really good start, and then we started losing our game a little bit," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said.
Steven Stamkos scored less than three minutes into the game on the power play, off a one-time feed from Roman Josi to make it 1-0. It was Stamkos' 25th goal of the season and eighth power play goal of the year.
Utah turned it on in the second period, scoring three goals over a 5:10-minute stretch. Kailer Yamamoto and Mikhail Sergachev had two points each in that stretch.
The second period got away from us," Ryan O'Reilly said. "It's my job for my line to be harder against their top line. They had a couple of big goals there, and that's a couple of games in a row where I and the top line haven't played their top line the way we've needed to."
Jonathan Marchessault responded later in the second period, scoring his second goal in two games to cut Utah's lead down to one.
It's the first time the Marchessault has two goals in two games or fewer since Oct. 13, when he had two goals in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.
A holding-the-stick penalty on Roman Josi proved costly in the Predators' comeback effort as Barrett Hayton scored off a rebound to restore the Utah two-goal lead.
In the third period, JJ Petrka was taken down by Michael Bunting on a breakaway to the empty net. By rule, that's a goal and secured the Utah win.
The Mammoth have now won five straight and have a three-point edge in the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
Juuse Saros dropped to 20-17-3 on the year, making 25 saves on 29 shots.
The Predators drop to 24-23-4 on the season and have lost three of their last four. They will face the Bruins next in Boston on Tuesday.
"It was a great opportunity for us to really show what we are willing and want to be a playoff team," Brunette said. "It was a great opportunity and we fell a little bit short."