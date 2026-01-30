Nashville Predators drop 2nd straight overtime result to New Jersey Devils | Recap

Predators suffer a second consecutive overtime loss as Nico Hischier scores the winner, extending Nashville's struggles in extra time.
For a second straight game, the Nashville Predators failed to get through the first minute of overtime, falling to the New Jersey Devils, 3-2, on Thursday in extra time at the Prudential Center in Newark.
On Tuesday, the Predators dropped another 3-2 result in overtime as David Pastrnak scored 15 seconds into the period.
The Predators have now lost five of their last six and three straight.
Against New Jersey, after failing to connect on their chance in front of the Devils net, New Jersey broke the other way and saw captain Nico Hischier go bar down on Justus Annunen to end the game 42 seconds into overtime.
The Predators jumped ahead first as Michael McCarron scored in the first period, putting away the puck in a net-mouth scramble and giving Nashville a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal of the year.
Jonathan Marchessault recorded the primary assist and now has three points in four games.
New Jersey's Dougie Hamilton scored the lone goal in the second period to knot the game up at two.
Filip Forsberg gave the Predators the lead back off of his 20th goal of the season, scoring off a quick pass from Adam Wilsby.
With the goal, Forsberg became sixth all-time for career goals by a Swedish-born player, recording 338 and breaking a tie with Henrik Zetterberg.
Halfway through the third, Jesper Bratt tied the game at three. Nashville did have a power play for 10 minutes, but failed to convert.
Annunen made 32 saves on 35 shots in the result. Nashville was outshot, 35-29.
The Predators drop their sixth overtime game of the season but earn a point in the effort, sitting at 54 total points.
They are three points outside of a Wild Card spot, but that gap will likely widen as the San Jose Sharks (57 points) have an early first-period lead on the Edmonton Oilers.
The Predators will face the New York Islanders next on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at UBS Arena. It will wrap up a three-game road trip as the Predators return to Nashville on Monday against the St. Louis Blues.