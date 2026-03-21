Nashville Predators Special Teams Come Alive In Victory Over Golden Knights | Recap

Special teams ignite the Predators' offense, propelling them into a playoff spot with a crucial win. Stamkos shines with historic power-play goal.
The Nashville Predators score three goals on special teams, two on the power play and one short-handed, in a critical Wild Card race win over the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1, on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
The win temporarily puts the Predators in the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference for the first time this season.
They will need the Seattle Kraken to lose in regulation and the Los Angeles Kings to lose in regulation in order to hold onto the spot by the end of the day.
Los Angeles (72 PTS) hosts Buffalo (LAK leads 1-0 at end of first period)
Seattle (71 PTS) travels to Columbus (4 p.m. CST puck-drop)
Nashville got outshot 20-4 in the first period, but had a 1-0 lead at the end of the frame. Steven Stamkos scored off a won face-off by Ryan O'Reilly to put the Predators up just 40 seconds into the game.
Nashville was outshot 39-20 on the day.
Stamkos scored again in the second period on the power play, putting away a one-time feed from Filip Forsberg. It was his 238th career power play goal, passing Brendan Shanahan for seventh all-time. He'd finish with three points on the day.
Ryan O'Reilly was called for a high stick, but that didn't hamper the Predators' offense as Tyson Jost scored on a 3-on-1 to make it 3-1 Nashville.
Shea Theodore responded for Vegas on the power play, scoring the Golden Knights' first goal in a week.
O'Reilly recorded his second point of the day later in the second period, tapping in a shot/pass from Stamkos to extend the Nashville lead to 4-1.
Justus Annunen recorded his fourth 30-plus save performance of the season, stopping 38 of 39 shots. It's the most saves he's made in a game this season.
Ozzy Weisblatt also left the game at 8:05 of the second period and did not return. He had gotten into a scuffle with Nick Dowd and fallen to the ice in the middle of the brawl.
Saturday's matchup was a heavily penalized game, with both teams logging 12 PIM each.
Nashville has a quick turnaround as it'll face the Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.