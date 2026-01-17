O'Reilly scores hat trick, Predators hand Avalanche first regulation home loss of season | Recap

Predators shatter Avalanche's home streak with a decisive 7-3 victory, powered by O'Reilly's hat trick and Saros' stellar goaltending.
On Friday in Denver, the Nashville Predators did something that no other team has been able to do this season: win in regulation at Ball Arena.
In the regular season series finale, the Predators snapped the Colorado Avalanche's 19-game regulation undefeated streak in a 7-3 victory.
It was also the most goals Colorado had given up in a single game this season, with the previous being six.
Ryan O'Reilly led the effort, recording his seventh career hat trick, scoring all three goals by the second period. He'd finish the night with four points, adding an assist on a Filip Forsberg power play goal.
Forsberg finished with a team-second-best three points (one goal, two assists).
Michael Bunting scored his 12th of the season in the second period and finished the night with a goal and an assist. In the third, Steven Stamkos and Michael McCarron added empty net goals.
McCarron's goal was his first since Oct. 14 and just his second of the season. Stamkos is now up to 21 goals on the year.
On the back end, Roman Josi had three points (three assists) and now has eight points in three games, with three straight multi-point games.
In the net, Juuse Saros picked up his 19th win of the season, making 39 saves on 42 shots and his second win this year over the Avalanche.
Predators were outshot 42-30, getting a massive boost from Saros to the wide victory.
For the Avalanche, Brock Nelson scored twice, and Martin Necas had the third goal. Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist and is now tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead in points with 82.
It was a clean game, with only six combined penalty minutes, and the Predators logged four PIM. They also dominated in the circle, winning 64.3% of face-offs.
Nashville will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 9 p.m. CST at T-Mobile Arena.