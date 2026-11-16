Logo
Nashville PredatorsNashville Predators
Predators Look to Keep Momentum Rolling in San Jose

Predators Look to Keep Momentum Rolling in San Jose

WilliamEspy@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
William Espy
Partner
Nov 16, 2026 12:54 AM
More Videos

The Nashville Predators are in San Jose, as they'll face the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight.

The Predators have won seven-straight games while the Sharks have picked up points in each of their last three games. San Jose will be on the second half of a back-to-back, having played against the Utah Mammoth last night.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Trudeau remain sidelined for the Predators, while the Sharks will be without Alex Wennberg for the second straight game. Igor Chernyshov also remains out of the lineup for San Jose.

Special teams will be key for the Predators, as they have a significant advantage in that regard. The Sharks' penalty kill in particular has struggled mightily as of late, which could be a major gamechanger for the Predators power play which currently sits seventh in the NHL.

Related stories

Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators, however head coach Andrew Brunette said that it'll be a game-time decision, as usual. Alex Nedeljkovic will be between the pipes for the Sharks, as former Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov played last night.

Projected Lines:

Nashville (Per NHL.com)

Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg - Shane Wright - Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer - Alexander Kerfoot - Vitali Pinchuk

Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi - Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei - Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt - Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

San Jose (Per NHL.com)

Ivar Stenberg - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith

Mason Marchment - Michael Misa - Collin Graf

Tyler Toffoli - Ty Dellandrea - Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow - Zack Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette

Darnell Nurse - Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson - Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Orlov - Eric Pohlkamp

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Game Day
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy