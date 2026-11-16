Predators Look to Keep Momentum Rolling in San Jose

The Nashville Predators are in San Jose, as they'll face the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight.
The Predators have won seven-straight games while the Sharks have picked up points in each of their last three games. San Jose will be on the second half of a back-to-back, having played against the Utah Mammoth last night.
Jonathan Marchessault and William Trudeau remain sidelined for the Predators, while the Sharks will be without Alex Wennberg for the second straight game. Igor Chernyshov also remains out of the lineup for San Jose.
Special teams will be key for the Predators, as they have a significant advantage in that regard. The Sharks' penalty kill in particular has struggled mightily as of late, which could be a major gamechanger for the Predators power play which currently sits seventh in the NHL.
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Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators, however head coach Andrew Brunette said that it'll be a game-time decision, as usual. Alex Nedeljkovic will be between the pipes for the Sharks, as former Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov played last night.