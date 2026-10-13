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Predators vs Golden Knights: Lineups, How to Watch, & More

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William Espy
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Oct 13, 2026 11:28 PM
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The Nashville Predators are back at home tonight, as they'll host the Vegas Golden Knights as a part of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy. They return to Bridgestone Arena after going 1-0-2 in their Canadian road trip, giving them a total of four of a possible six points. 

The Golden Knights, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games, but are coming off of a loss to the Minnesota Wild last night, as they're on the second half of a back-to-back.

The game is set to be broadcast on Scripps TV in both markets, while out of market fans will be able to watch as a part of the Frozen Frenzy broadcast or on ESPN+.

Golden Knights Projected Lines (Per NHL.com):

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Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone

Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly - Tomas Hertl - Raphael Lavoie

Marc Gatcomb - Nic Dowd - Braeden Bowman

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore 

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon - Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Predators Projected Lines:

Steven Stamkos - Ryan O’Reilly - Jonathan Marchessault

Filip Forsberg - Matthew Wood - Nils Hoglander

Ross Colton - Vitali Pinchuk - Alexander Kerfoot

Reid Schaefer - Jack Drury - Adam Edstrom

Nicolas Hague - Roman Josi

Brady Skjei - Nick Perbix

Jayden Struble - Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Matt Murray

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