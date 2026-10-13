Predators vs Golden Knights: Lineups, How to Watch, & More

The Nashville Predators are back at home tonight, as they'll host the Vegas Golden Knights as a part of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy. They return to Bridgestone Arena after going 1-0-2 in their Canadian road trip, giving them a total of four of a possible six points.
The Golden Knights, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games, but are coming off of a loss to the Minnesota Wild last night, as they're on the second half of a back-to-back.
The game is set to be broadcast on Scripps TV in both markets, while out of market fans will be able to watch as a part of the Frozen Frenzy broadcast or on ESPN+.