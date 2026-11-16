Predators' Win Streak Snapped in San Jose as They Fall 4-2

It was a physical start between the Sharks and Predators, but the Sharks were generating the majority of the chances early on. It took the Preds nearly 11 minutes to record a shot on goal. The Predators counted on Juuse Saros to make some big saves early on, and he was coming through. Unfortunately for Nashville, he couldn't bail them out the entire night. As Will Smith gave the Sharks the lead at 12:25 in the first period when he scored on a breakaway.