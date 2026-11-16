Predators' Win Streak Snapped in San Jose as They Fall 4-2

Nashville Predators
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Justine Willard-Imagn Images
Justine Willard-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 4:37 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:37 AM
The Nashville Predators went to San Jose as they looked to extend their winning streak to eight games, but instead, they dropped a third straight game to the Sharks, a team that they used to dominate on a regular basis.
Despite being on the second half of a back-to-back, the Sharks outworked the Predators and had one of their strongest games in recent memory. Now, Nashville will have to look to get things back on track in Minnesota on Tuesday.
It was a physical start between the Sharks and Predators, but the Sharks were generating the majority of the chances early on. It took the Preds nearly 11 minutes to record a shot on goal. The Predators counted on Juuse Saros to make some big saves early on, and he was coming through. Unfortunately for Nashville, he couldn't bail them out the entire night. As Will Smith gave the Sharks the lead at 12:25 in the first period when he scored on a breakaway.
The Sharks then doubled their lead with a strange bounce that found its way past Saros and into the back of the net. It was credited as Collin Graf's third goal of the season. Things didn't get much better for the Predators in the second period, as 4:45 into the frame, Ivar Stenberg was able to beat a stick-less Saros to make it a 3-0 game in favor of the home side.
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Nils Hoglander broke up the shutout with 2:17 remaining in the second period when he deflected a shot from the point past Alex Nedeljkovic to make it a 3-1 game.
A defensive breakdown roughly seven and a half minutes into the final frame allowed the Sharks to complete numerous high-danger passes. As a result, Saros was well out of position when the puck landed on Macklin Celebrini's stick in front of the net. Celebrini then put it away to make it a 4-1 game, putting the final nail in the coffin of Nashville's win streak. Steven Stamkos would score a late consolation goal though, cutting the Sharks' lead to 4-2.
The Predators will conclude their road trip in Minnesota on Tuesday night, in a key divisonal matchup against the Wild.
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