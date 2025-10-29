Takeaways: Predators' offensive woes persist in 5-2 loss to Lightning

The Nashville Predators suffered their second consecutive loss on Tuesday as they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-2, at Bridgestone Arena.

With the loss, they finished their five-game homestand with a 2-3 record, falling to 4-5-2 on the season.

Juuse Saros was exceptional between the pipes to hold the Lightning to two goals through the first two periods, but finished with 25 saves after the Predators allowed three goals in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 18 of 20 shots faced for Tampa Bay.

After putting sustained pressure on the Nashville defense, Zemgus Girgensons cashed in for the Lightning with a shot from the slot to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 10:31 of the first period. It was his first goal of the season.

Brandon Hagel gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead at 15:37 of the second period on the rebound from an Anthony Cirelli shot, eight seconds after their power play had expired. The assist marked Cirelli's 300th career NHL point.

The Predators, who managed just three shots on goal in the middle frame, retreated to the locker room after the second period to a chorus of boos from the home crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

Luke Evangelista finally broke the ice for Nashville to make it 2-1 at 5:05 of the third period on a rebound of a shot from Erik Haula on the power play. But by the time the Predators found their offense, it was too late.

Charle-Edouard D’Astous gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead at 7:58 of the third period, beating Saros with a wrist shot off the rush. It was his first NHL goal in his third game.

Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators to cut the deficit to 3-2 at 17:54 of the third period with Saros pulled for an extra attacker, but Nikita Kucherov answered right back with an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 at 19:07. Girgensons added his second goal of the night at 19:33 to put the game away for Tampa Bay.

Nashville has a penalty problem

The Predators were held to two goals or fewer for the eighth time in their last 11 games. Head coach Andrew Brunette credited their struggles, at least in part, to the high volume of penalties that disrupted their rhythm on offense.

“We're not moving our feet,” Brunette said. “We're taking way too many [penalties]. I think [Erik Haula] has taken way too many every night. Just kind of senseless penalties where we put ourselves in 5-on-3. We’re not moving our feet and we're slashing or we're hooking. All kinds of preventable penalties, but when you're not skating, not moving, you take those penalties.”

Nashville racked up 12 penalty minutes in the game against Tampa Bay.

Fedor Svechkov benched for second straight game

After posting 0 points and a -5 rating through nine games to start the year, Predators center Fedor Svechkov was healthy scratched for the first time this season on Sunday against Dallas. He was benched for a second straight game on Tuesday, with Steven Stamkos shifting to play center on the second line.

Adam Wilsby exits with lower-body injury

Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby did not play in the third period after being ruled out with a lower-body injury. His last shift was with 17:13 remaining in the second period, and the team did not have an update on his status after the game.

Predators’ power play stays hot...ish

The Predators, who have the NHL’s worst power play (9.7%), scored on the man advantage in back-to-back games for the first time this season. After Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal Sunday against Dallas, Evangelista followed with one of his own in the third period against Tampa Bay.

Evangelista’s tally was just the fourth power-play goal allowed by the Lightning this year.

Up Next: The Predators head to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Flyers on Thursday.